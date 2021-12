Democrats Lure Progressive Voters To Polls By Disguising Them As Riots

August 19, 2020 |

U.S.—With progressive voters reluctant to vote in person due to fear of sickness and fear of Biden becoming president, the Democrat Party will now be disguising polling places as riots in order to lure their base to the polls.

The post Democrats Lure Progressive Voters To Polls By Disguising Them As Riots appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...