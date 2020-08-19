Hillary Clinton Congratulates Nominees And Asks Them To Come Stand On Target Underneath Precariously Dangling Piano

August 19, 2020 |

U.S.—In a rousing speech to her webcam this week, substitute President Hillary Clinton congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning their party's nomination and then invited them to stand on a target on the floor underneath a dangling grand piano. Clinton Foundation Spokesman Drew Overman applauded Clinton's gracious speech and insisted there is nothing suspicious about the brightly colored bullseye painted on the floor.

