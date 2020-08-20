A Trillion Dollars Isn’t Cool

August 20, 2020 |

Apple Crosses $2 Trillion Mark

Bannon Arrested on Fraud Charges

Safe Containing 1 Million Yen Stolen From Ninja Museum

This is the Sector to Watch Right Now

MARKETS

Apple Crosses $2 Trillion Mark

Apple became the first publicly traded US company to hit a $2 trillion market cap Wednesday, which means we all have to be nice to Tim Cook from now on. No more jokes about how he looks like Ellen. I mean it, guys.

Apple crossed the two-trill threshold at about 11 am ET, when its price per share surged to $467.77. The company’s market cap later dropped, ending the day at just $1.98 trillion. (Hold on. Apple dropped below $2 Trillion again? You guys ever noticed how Tim Cook looks like Ellen?)

Tim Cook posing with Ellen’s star on the Walk of Fame.

The iPod maker hit the $1 Trillion mark only two years ago. But in that short time, the company has doubled its market valuation, thanks to innovations like a $1,000 monitor stand and throttling their own phones so you have to buy a new one.

Like many non-essential services, Apple dealt with extensive retail closures at the beginning of the pandemic. Despite that notable setback, the company went on to post a blockbuster quarter, as folks decided to treat themselves to a shiny new phone at the end of the world.

The $2 Trillion milestone is largely symbolic, of course. But it’s a testament to how far the company’s come since its late figurehead, Steve Jobs, handed over the reins to Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are up almost 60% year-to-date and have climbed more than 120% in the last year.

NEWS

Bannon Arrested on Fraud Charges

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested today for one of his many ongoing wacky schemes.

The wet sack of potatoes brought to life by a mean wizard was charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars through his “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign promised to use the funds to build a wall on the US border with Mexico. But New York prosecutors allege that Bannon and his three associates siphoned money to build a little wall of money in their own pockets.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, the defendants capitalized on victims’ interest to build a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the pretense that all of the money would be spent on building an actual wall.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent,” said Strauss, “he defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

Mr. Kolfage, a disabled vet and founder of “We Build the Wall”, allegedly took more than $350,000 in donations for buying cool stuff and junk. Meanwhile, Bannon laundered more than $1 million from the project through a sham nonprofit group and a shell company owned by one of his associates, said prosecutors.

Bannon was arrested in Connecticut Thursday by a bunch of mail cops from the US Postal Inspection Service and brought to a federal district court in Manhattan.

Bannon and his buds are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per charge.

In Other News

( Source )

ONE LAST THING

This is the Sector to Watch Right Now

By Money & Crisis Editor Graham Summers

Stocks are lurking just beneath their all-time highs as I write this.

The S&P 500 has broken its all-time high on an intraday basis. But we’ve yet to get a new closing high.

Given how close we are, I would be greatly surprised if traders didn’t push for a new all-time high on a closing basis this week.

However, underneath this, we’re seeing significant rotation occur.

Rotation occurs when capital begins to move en masse from one sector to another. Typically, this involves money shifting from a sector that has been leading to one that has been lagging.

In our recent market climate, this means money shifting out of tech stocks and into transports. The chart below shows the ratio of the Dow Jones Transportation Index (a basket of economically sensitive stocks) relative to the NASDAQ (a basket of tech stocks).

Put another way, when the Dow Jones Transportation Index outperforms the NASDAQ, this line rises. And when the Dow Jones Transportation Index underperforms the NASDAQ, this line falls.

The NASDAQ has outperformed the Dow Jones Transportation Index dramatically this year (as you can see, from January through mid-May, the line was falling and trending down). However, this ratio recently hit on a level that typically precedes a bounce (that green line at 0.86). Since that time, as indicated by the line rising, we’ve seen rotation occur as the Dow Jones Transportation Index begins to outperform the NASDAQ.

Is this the start of something major?

We need to see this ratio break above resistance (the red line at 1.01). If it does, then we will begin to see Transports REALLY outperform Tech.

This is one of the key developments I’m watching for. Put it on your radar. A lot of transportation and economically sensitive companies have been lagging dramatically since the March bottom. It might finally be their chance to shine!

DJIA $27,739.73 0.17% S&P Index 500 $3,385.80 0.32% NASDAQ $11,264.95 1.06% Gold $1,959.90 0.56% Silver $27.52 0.66% Bitcoin $11,859.00 1.62%

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

U.S. Jobless Claims rose to 1.1 Million last week.

White House asks the Supreme Court to let President Trump block people he doesn’t like on Twitter.

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a late-stage vaccine trial next month with 60,000 participants.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post A Trillion Dollars Isn’t Cool appeared first on Laissez Faire.



Read More...