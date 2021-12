California Ends Exploitation Of Workers For Good By Banning All Jobs

August 20, 2020 |

SACRAMENTO, CA—California has claimed victory over the horrible abuse and exploitation of workers at the hands of evil employers with a new bill, AB666, which will make it a crime to work for a living.

