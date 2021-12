Man Who Has Been In Government For Nearly 50 Years Promises To Fix Government

August 20, 2020 |

U.S.—According to sources at the DNC, Joe Biden, a man who has been part of government since before Jaws, Star Wars, the Walkman, the NES, and the publishing of The Silmarillion, is just the man for the difficult task of fixing the government.

The post Man Who Has Been In Government For Nearly 50 Years Promises To Fix Government appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...