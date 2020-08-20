Media Criticizes Trump For Forcing Them To Tear Country Apart For Last Four Years

August 20, 2020 |

U.S.—The media launched an all-out assault on the Trump campaign this week, accusing the president of forcing the media to tear the country apart. According to critics in the media, Trump has forced everyone in the media to sow seeds of hatred, anxiety, racial tension, and mass panic for almost four years now, and they are really mad at him for making them do that.

The post Media Criticizes Trump For Forcing Them To Tear Country Apart For Last Four Years appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...