New VidAtheist Filtering Service Adds More Sex, Violence, Cussing To Your Movies

August 20, 2020 |

PALO ALTO, CA—After seeing the success of VidAngel, the streaming service that instantly turns every secular movie into a Christian movie by bleeping out the bad stuff, entrepreneurs are releasing a new service for those who aren't fans of clean entertainment. Called VidAtheist, this new service will spice up your movies and TV shows by adding in more cuss words, nudity, and gratuitous violence. It will also bleep out any mentions of God or religion.

The post New VidAtheist Filtering Service Adds More Sex, Violence, Cussing To Your Movies appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



