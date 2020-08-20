Taking Another Look at GLD

August 20, 2020 |

Yesterday, we looked at General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and concluded that the solid uptrend in the consumer food giant was a good reason to watch for buy signals.

For today’s chart of the day, we’re going to go back and take a look at SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).

GLD is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that correlates to approximately 1/10 an ounce of gold, but trades like a stock.

This is the third time I’ve highlighted the GLD chart since taking over writing Chart of the Day, and here’s why:

I want to stay on top of charts already highlighted so you can see how powerful the PowerTrend system can be — without having to look every day.

To review the previous analysis, GLD popped out of its upper Keltner Channel, signaling it was overbought. It then pulled back, and we pivoted to “wait-and-see” mode to watch for the next signal.

Let’s take a look at the chart below and see where we’re at:

GLD is now in what’s known as a zig-zag correction. These are quite common when a big move starts to digest.

Remember, trends don’t move in a straight line. That’s good for us, because it gives us the opportunity to use the PowerTrend system to gauge an entry point and get onboard the move.

We’ll talk about gaps more in another update, but for now, just know that gaps can act as resistance when tested from below, or support when tested from above.

Notice how GLD tested the gap from below and was harshly rejected. This tells us that buyers are not be ready to step back in, and we should continue to stand aside and let this pullback run its course.

