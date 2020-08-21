This Stock Is Ready to Charge to All-Time Highs

August 21, 2020 |

Yesterday, we looked at the zig-zag correction in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and determined it was still time to stand aside and let this pullback complete itself.

For today’s chart of the day, we’re going to go back and take a look at Visa Inc. (V).

Founded in 1958, Visa is a worldwide payment technology company, but you probably know it as the largest issuer of credit cards in the world.

After hitting a new all-time high in February, V took the “corona dive” with the broad market, but hasn’t quite recovered all the way yet.

Let’s take a look at the daily chart below and see what it’s up to:

V got a sharp bounce off the March lows, but went into a range at the start of June.

Recently, the stock broke out of that range, and closed at multi-month highs.

Since the price is still inside the upper Keltner Channel, we can continue to watch for buy signals.

The next price level to watch would be all-time highs, which sit in the $213s, better than 4% from here.

Now hold on a sec…

Before you go off and enjoy your weekend…

It’s once again time for the dad joke of the week!

Ready?

What do you call a deer with no eyes?

…

No-eyed deer!

OK, now what do you call a deer with no eyes AND no legs?

Still no-eyed deer.

(How’s that for a two-fur-one?)

See ya Monday!

Trade Smart,

Michael Saul

Analyst, Chart Of The Day

The post This Stock Is Ready to Charge to All-Time Highs appeared first on Laissez Faire.



Read More...