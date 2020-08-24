TikTok Strikes Back

August 24, 2020 |

TikTok Sues US Government Over Trump Ban

New Cases of Virus Declining

US Companies Postpone Back-to-Office Plans

The Psychology of a Successful Trader

BUSINESS

TikTok Sues US Government Over Trump Ban

TikTok confirmed rumors this weekend that it plans to sue the US government over all this “banning TikTok” business.

The social media app, which gives you 24-hour access to the worst people in the world, argues that President Trump’s executive action to ban the app has deprived the company of due process. (Not to be confused with “dude process” — the constitutional right to be represented by 1980s Keanu Reeves in court.)

“Even though we strongly disagree with the administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution,” TikTok spokesman Josh Gartner said in a statement to The Verge.

“What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system.”

On August 14th, President Trump signed an executive order, giving Chinese owner ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok or face banishment from the American Internet (which is kinda like the regular internet but there’s a subway on every corner).

As the fastest-growing app in the world, Tiktok has not been wanting for potential suitors. Microsoft was in talks to acquire the app before the president’s giant loopy signature had time to dry on the E.O. Software giant Oracle and bane-of-my-life Twitter are reportedly also in the running, though Microsoft secured a significant head start on its rivals.

President Trump’s executive order invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which allows the executive office to regulate economic transactions in a national emergency.

Previous administrations have used the act to sanction terrorists, drug kingpins, hackers, foreign governments, and the World Mime Organization (who’s trapped in an invisible box now, Jacque?!).

Legal experts contend, however, that the provision does not extend to companies registered in the US, regardless of where their parent company is based.

Breaking: As we go to print on Monday, TikTok officially files suit against the US government.

BUSINESS

US Companies Postpone Back-to-Office Plans

US companies had planned to bring employees back to the office after Labor Day, but many are reconsidering their position due in large part to *waves arms around* all this.

Employers had hoped the virus would be well under control by Labor Day. But it seems they vastly underestimated humans’ primal instinct to ding dong stuff up.

In a survey of 15 major employers conducted by the Pacific Business Group on Health, more than half said they would be postponing their back-to-work plans due to how virusy things are right now.

Almost half of respondents said they are installing additional safety measures for when employees eventually return, such as Star Wars blast shields, hand-sanitizing stations, and an area outback for hosing folks down.

“DID YOU WASH YOUR HANDS, JEREMY!?”

Several major global companies, including the big tech boys of Silicon Valley, are pushing scheduled return dates as far as the summer of 2021, allowing employees some peace of mind and allowing execs to stop having this conversation for a while.

Social media giant Twitter went the extra thousand miles and said heck, we don’t care if you ever come back.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” said Jennifer Christie, Twitter’s head of HR, in a blog post.

“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves.”

On the more conservative end of the spectrum, CEO OF Kronos Inc. and Ultimate Software Inc. Dave Almeda sent a note to employees, pushing the company’s return-to office date to Jan. 29, instead of Sept. 8.

After reviewing infection and hospitalization rates with an internal team, “it’s not a tough call, on balance, to keep people safe and at home,” said Almeda.

BUSINESS

New Cases of Virus Declining

New cases of coronavirus in the US fell to the lowest point in two months this weekend, luring the nation into a false sense of security that definitely won’t result in a whole bunch of new outbreaks.

The US reported 34,567 new cases Sunday, down from 44,572 on Saturday. That’s still a buttload of cases, but at least it’s on the decline. This is the ninth straight day the new daily cases have come in at below 50,000.

Total infections in the US have now passed the 5.7 million mark, making up nearly a quarter of all the world’s cases. The US death toll currently stands at 176,000, with more folks dying every day.

Despite the decline in daily cases, deaths remain high. About 1,000 Americans are dying from the virus daily. (That’s 40 Americans every hour if you prefer your doom and gloom in bite-sized chunks.)

New cases are decreasing for now. But we went ahead and opened all the movie theatres this weekend past. So, we’ll see how that turns out in two weeks or so.

In Other News

Probably best if we just leave TikTok die. (Source)

ONE LAST THING

The Psychology of a Successful Trader

Money & Crisis Editor Graham Summers

Do you want to sound smart and lose money or make money?”

The above question is something my mentor has asked me repeatedly over the years. I, like most traders, have a bad habit of overthinking.

“Is the Fed going to continue easing?”

“What does the latest GDP data tell us about the economy?”

“Is the top in?”

These questions and a dozen others are always floating in my head when I go to make a trade.

Almost all of it is useless. And I’ve had to work EXTREMELY hard to turn off this part of my brain when I’m trading.

The world, particularly the financial world, is awash with highly intelligent-sounding people who lose money trading on a regular basis. It’s almost a given at this point that the more followers someone has on Twitter, or the more often someone appears on CNBC, the worse he or she is at actually trading the market.

How do I know this?

Because talking about the markets is a WHOLE LOT easier than making money from them. Indeed, a recent study from Brazil showed than only 3% of traders actually make money. And of that 3%, only 1.1% made more than the minimum wage.

Let that sink in…

Out of 100-day traders, only THREE make money. And of those three, only ONE of them is making more than the minimum wage.

Again, making money from the markets as a trader is EXTREMELY hard.

Why is this?

Because to trade successfully, you need to master your emotions. You aren’t really trading the markets. You’re trading yourself.

If you think about how most people handle things, it’s quickly apparent that they are almost 100% irrational and 100% guided by their emotions.

Almost every time someone says, “I think” what they usually mean is “I feel.” Heck, just look at how people describe themselves when you ask, “how are you doing?” The answer is usually based on an emotion, “I’m happy.”

When it comes to trading, your emotions are a MAJOR handicap. If you want to succeed at trading, you need to learn to look at the markets AND your portfolio without ANY emotion.

This is extremely difficult to do.

Which is why the best traders almost ALWAYS use a systems-based approach to their trading.

With a systems-based trading system, it will help you find trades according to certain rules, giving you clear guidance on what actions to take.

No “I think this will happen.” No “I feel this is looking good.” You want none of that.

It sounds boring. And there are indeed periods of time in which you AREN’T trading ANYTHING. However, systems-based trading can be INSANELY profitable — if it’s done correctly.

Want to see what this looks like in practice?

I recorded a video with a live demonstration of this style of trading.

You can watch it here.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 28,261.19 1.18% S&P Index 500 3,427.70 0.90% NASDAQ 11,36.90 0.88% Gold 1,933.70 0.68% Silver 26.52 0.21% Bitcoin 11,757.00 0.55%

Department of Education defers federal student loans through December.

Unity Software, makers of widely used 3D video game engine, files to go public.

71% of college students said they would definitely vote in the 2020 election. Student turnout in 2016 was just 48.3%

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post TikTok Strikes Back appeared first on Laissez Faire.



Read More...