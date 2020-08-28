President Xi Relieved To Find Out NBA Players Just Protesting Injustices In America

August 28, 2020 |

BEIJING—President Xi Jinping caught wind of protests going on in the NBA, and he reportedly thought his goose was cooked. Thinking the NBA was finally going to turn on him and expose his country's oppression of Christians, Muslims, Uighurs, and basically all of their citizens except the elite members of the Communist Party, Jinping started to freak out.

