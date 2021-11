Lincoln Project Immediately Releases Series Of Ads Calling For Biden Impeachment

November 7, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON—Following news that the Democratic nominee had officially cleared 270 electoral votes, The Lincoln Project super PAC immediately released a series of ads Friday calling for Joe Biden to be impeached. “It’s time for America to heal, and we can’t do it with this maniac in office,” said the commercial’s…

