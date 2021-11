‘You Have Disappointed Me,’ Trump Tells Room Full Of Supporters While Strapping On Gas Mask

November 7, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON—Pacing slowly back and forth as he delivered his words, President Donald Trump reportedly told a room full of his supporters, “You have disappointed me” Wednesday while strapping on a gas mask. “The only thing I ever asked of you was your support, and indeed you’ve failed me at that,” said Trump, securing…

