Oops! Tragedy Strikes As Kamala Throws Biden A Surprise Victory Party

November 9, 2020 | by Chris Future

WILMINGTON, DE—The nation is in shock today after news that a surprise election victory party sent Joe Biden to a nearby hospital. Kamala Harris, who organized the loud and very startling surprise party for the elderly Joe Biden, has apologized for her shortsighted attempt to surprise the 77-year-old by scaring him out of his mind.

