Study Finds Connection Between Getting Your Way And Calling For Unity

November 9, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—A groundbreaking new study has found a strong correlation between getting your way and calling for unity with the other side. Researchers found that when people get everything they want politically, they are three times more likely to call for unity and reconciliation with the losers they just humiliated.

