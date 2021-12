Economy Saved As Millions Rush To Buy New Babylon Bee Book

November 10, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—The economy was saved today as the new Babylon Bee best-of book, The Sacred Texts of The Babylon Bee Volume 1, was released on the satirical website's online store.

