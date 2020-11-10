New Dave Ramsey ‘Inspiration Cube’ Insults You When You Try To Buy Something On A Credit Card

November 10, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—You may have seen Joel Osteen's Inspiration Cube that plays a series of soothing messages. Well, not to be outdone, Dave Ramsey has released his own Inspiration Cube that plays a series of brutal insults for when you're tempted to buy something on a credit card.

