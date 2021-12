Evolution In Action? This Baby Was Born With A Mask On His Face

November 13, 2020 | by Chris Future

SANTA CLARITA, CA—Creationist parents Matt and Zoey Zimmerman got the surprise of a lifetime this morning when their baby boy came out of the womb wearing a cute little mask on his face.

