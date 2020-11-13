Progress: Biden Administration To Apply ‘Black Lives Matter’ Decals To All Attack Drones

November 13, 2020 | by Chris Future

U.S.—Now this is progress: in a move to bring attention to issues of social justice in the United States, the Biden administration has announced that all attack drones used to bomb countries in the Middle East will have "Black Lives Matter" decals applied to them.

