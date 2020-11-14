Ananias, Sapphira Claim ‘No Evidence Of Widespread Fraud’

November 14, 2020 | by Chris Future

JERUSALEM—A claim of fraud has been charged against a husband and wife in the church in Jerusalem. According to the charge, Ananias and Sapphira allegedly sold a piece of property in order to give the proceeds to the church, but deceitfully kept some of the money for themselves. The charge comes from the Apostle Peter.

