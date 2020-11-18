Pink-Haired Gavin Newsom Attends Lavish Dinner Ahead Of California’s 1st Annual Hunger Games

November 18, 2020 | by Chris Future

SACRAMENTO, CA—This week, as citizens in every district languished inside their homes, barely scraping by on take-out food and frozen dinners, Supreme Chancellor of the Capital Gavin Newsom attended a lavish dinner with other wealthy aristocrats. He was seen by hidden cameras sporting his favorite $3,000 pink hairdo and wearing the garish clothing often favored by important officials in the Capital.

The post Pink-Haired Gavin Newsom Attends Lavish Dinner Ahead Of California's 1st Annual Hunger Games appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...