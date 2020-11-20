‘We Must Cancel Thanksgiving,’ Says CDC Scientist Who Looks Suspiciously Like A Turkey In A Lab Coat

November 20, 2020 | by Chris Future

ATLANTA, GA—A CDC scientist has called on the nation to cancel Thanksgiving, but many are suspicious of the announcement, since the scientist looks remarkably like a turkey wearing a lab coat and sciency-looking glasses.

The post 'We Must Cancel Thanksgiving,' Says CDC Scientist Who Looks Suspiciously Like A Turkey In A Lab Coat appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...