Staffers Crying Over Jordan Peterson Book Cured By Forcing Them To Read Jordan Peterson Book

November 25, 2020 |

ONTARIO—After distraught staffers at Penguin Random House Canada complained about the publication of Jordan Peterson's new book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life, the publishing company quickly solved the problem by forcing the crying employees to read Jordan Peterson's book. According to sources, employees have been completely cured of their whining, self-destructive victimhood.

