Selfless Democrats Go To Fancy Restaurants, Parties To Show Public What Not To Do

December 3, 2020 |

U.S.—With the pandemic still ongoing and many people still getting infected with COVID-19, Democrats have been especially strict with their constituents, enforcing the harshest lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings. Fearing that’s not enough to get their point through, Democrats have gone the extra length of illustrating to the public exactly what they shouldn’t do by engaging in those activities themselves.

The post Selfless Democrats Go To Fancy Restaurants, Parties To Show Public What Not To Do appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...