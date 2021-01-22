Man Desperately Searches Bible For That Verse Where Jesus Commands Christians To Be On The Right Side Of History

January 22, 2021 |

CHICAGO, IL—Local church-goer Casey Martino is frantically thumbing through his Bible, desperately looking for that one verse where Jesus commands his followers to "always be on the right side of history."

