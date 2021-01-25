Local Woman Excommunicated From Church After Bringing Kale Chips To Potluck

ST. ANNE, IL—As often as possible, the congregation of Calvary Baptist Church in St. Anne, IL gets together for a potluck supper in the church’s basement. The Sunday afternoon affair is a highlight for many of the faithful church members in the farming community. However, a recent gathering moved from feasting and fellowship to a time of church discipline after Rose Marie Baker, a longtime member of the church, brought a batch of homemade kale chips to the meal. According to the church’s bylaws, kale, also referred to as “the devil’s lettuce,” is strictly forbidden at any church functions and personal consumption of the plant is discouraged.

