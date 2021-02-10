4D Chess: Trump Destroys Incriminating Impeachment Evidence By Getting Himself Banned From Twitter

February 10, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources on Capitol Hill, Democrats were backpedaling just minutes into the unprecedented second impeachment trial of former President Trump, appearing to have played right into his hands again.

