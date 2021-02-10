David Hogg Decides To Win 8 Super Bowls After Hearing Tom Brady Is A Trump Supporter

February 10, 2021 | by Chris Future

PARKLAND, FL—Gun control activist David Hogg has made a surprise announcement on Twitter. After learning that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is a friend and supporter of Donald Trump, Hogg has declared that he will now become a quarterback and win eight Super Bowls to prove “that a progressive can become a football champion.”

