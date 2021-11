In Mail-In Impeachment Vote, Senate Convicts Trump 8275 To 3

February 10, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a historic move, the U.S. Senate decided to switch to voting by mail for Trump's second impeachment trial. After all the votes were counted by an intern in a back room with no cameras, the Senate ruled to convict President Trump of incitement to violence by a vote of 8275 to 3.

