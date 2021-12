NBA Orders Mark Cuban To Dress Up Like George Washington And Sing ‘Yankee Doodle’ Before Every Game

February 10, 2021 | by Chris Future

DALLAS, TX—The NBA has issued a statement regarding new rules for pre-game ceremonies. From now on, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be required to dress as America's first president, George Washington, and sing "Yankee Doodle" before the start of every Mavericks home game.

