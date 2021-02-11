Bernie Sanders Comes Out Against $15 Minimum Wage After Finding Out It Requires At Least An Hour’s Work

February 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON D.C.—In a surprising move, Senator Bernie Sanders, who has long championed a $15 minimum wage, has now come out against the federal mandate. This is because he learned, to his horror, that to get the $15, people were still required to do an hour’s work.

