Breaking: Apparently There’s An Impeachment Or Something

February 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources, there's a thing going on in Washington D.C. related to some sort of impeachment trial in the Senate, but we're not really sure because no one is really paying attention to it and it looks pretty lame.

