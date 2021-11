Gina Carano Rehired By Disney After She Identifies As An Abusive Male Director

February 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

BURBANK, CA—Disney has apologized to Gina Carano and rehired her after she announced today that she identifies as a problematic, abusive, toxic male director.

