Public School Teachers Looking Forward To Summer Break After Long Year Of Watching Netflix

February 11, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—According to teachers union reps, stressed-out teachers across the country are looking forward to a relaxing summer break after a grueling year of staying at home and watching Netflix.

