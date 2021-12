Disney Announces Cara Dune Will Now Be Played By Amy Schumer

February 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

BURBANK, CA—Gina Carano has been removed from her role as Cara Dune in the beloved Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Disney wasted no time in filling the role, with Lucasfilm execs quickly announcing that the part will now be played by comedienne Amy Schumer.

The post Disney Announces Cara Dune Will Now Be Played By Amy Schumer appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...