Disney Posts Job Ad Looking For Strong, Fierce Women That Are Also Obedient, Submissive, And Docile

February 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

BURBANK, CA—Disney is eager to fill their job vacancy after firing Gina Carano from the Mandalorian after she was outed as a kind, decent person as well as a mouthy female who speaks her mind too much. Determined not to make the same mistake again, Disney is being much more specific with their job descriptions.

