Shocking Video From Just One Week Ago Shows Majority Of Americans Wearing Only One Mask

February 13, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—In a truly disturbing video that was distributed on social networks this week, crowds of people across the U.S. are seen wearing only one mask, instead of the two masks that the CDC has recommended.

The post Shocking Video From Just One Week Ago Shows Majority Of Americans Wearing Only One Mask appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...