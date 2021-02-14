Are we there yet? 2020 election farce over?

February 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

Heard it from Fox News later this afternoon, after a day of teaching safety and health for miners: “Former President Trump was acquitted in an unprecedented second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, making him the first and only president to be impeached and acquitted twice in history.

“A majority of senators found Trump guilty on Saturday in a 57-43 vote, but the number fell short of the supermajority needed to convict the president. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have moved to bar the 45th president from holding federal office ever again.

“The seven GOP senators who joined with all Democrats in finding Trump guilty were: Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.”

So, are we there yet? Is this most irritating and troublesome election in (at least recent) US history now able to be sent to the pressroom or even the historians? Is it done?

Don’t hold your breath, as my grandmother used to say. The drama, hokey and pre-scripted though it may be, is not yet over.

On the one side there are millions and millions who think that Trump, lie King Arthur, will come back again, in the time of America’s most desperate need. His regime will rise from the ashes like the phoenix, and he will finally crush the head of the snake called the Deep State, the permanent bureaucracy, the powers that be.

On another hand, we have also many millions who fear, to the bottoms of their hearts, that is exactly what may happen and pray for the wrathful hand of Uncle Joe to do something – anything – to keep that from happening.

We have still more millions that think that, despite this 57 to 43 vote, Trump’ guilt has been proven and his baleful influence forever banished. But perhaps that “America” must still be saved from his evil and that of his followers. And everyone who does not join wholeheartedly in the 24-7 Hate against him.

And on yet another hand, we have those who who realize it ain’t over yet – and that there may never be a fat lady. That this is neither total (or partial) cataclysm, nor total or acceptable victory. And together with those who ignore or are ignorant of politics and as much of government as they can, will try to keep on living and raising families and finding happiness where they can.

Although there probably are not a whole lot of that last bunch, I admit. Maybe enough to keep things going (at least some places) while the rest of groups viciously shred American unity – whatever is left of it, and whatever Biden claims to be working towards even while his actions (and that indefatigable pen of his) also work to shred unity and liberty and whatever else is in the way of his (or someone’s) vision of the future.

Sorta dismal, I know. But this acquittal of Trump is nowhere near the end of the insanity we’ve “enjoyed” for the last months and more months.

Acquittal? Yes, absolutely. In a jury trial, we call it an acquittal – NOT GUILT – even if 11 of 12 jurors find the defendant GUILTY as all get-out. The bar for the Senate, in its rather odd and warped role of being a “jury” is much lower that unanimity.

Not that many people will accept that. After all, we are a “democracy,” so why should not it take a simple majority of Senators to convict? Because the Senate is an outdated, evil, illegitimate example of white supremacy and established by a bunch of old, dead, white racists and misogynists. According to many enemies of liberty. AND some lovers of liberty. (Many of the rest of us consider it to be an ill-conceived but perhaps necessary evil to provide some checks on unbridled and lustful, greedy democracy. And thank God daily for His mercy in allowing our little tiny States of 400,000, 500,000, or 800,000 souls some survival of freedom in this dark age.

And regardless of who wins or seems to win in the short term, or loses in what is theoretically the “long term” (based on poor human perception), will certainly be a moot point in the true long term. Why? Because they seek to buck and change the nature of the universe. They think way too highly of themselves, and make the cardinal mistake of thinking that things really never change.

Those who accept that change is inevitable and learn to adjust and take advantage of change? Ultimately, they will win. And so will liberty. But not tommorow.

