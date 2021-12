All Republican Senators Switch To Mullets Thanks To Trend-Setting Ted Cruz

February 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senator Ted Cruz, who is widely known as the most stylish and effortlessly cool U.S. Senator, recently made news when he unveiled a new mullet hairstyle, and other Senators are scrambling to follow his lead.

The post All Republican Senators Switch To Mullets Thanks To Trend-Setting Ted Cruz appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...