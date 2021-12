Americans Call For More Trump Impeachment Trials As Long As It Keeps Congress Occupied

February 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

US—Across the nation, millions of Americans have demanded more impeachment trials of former President Donald Trump. They hope that in doing so Congress will come to a complete standstill and stay out of everyone’s lives.

The post Americans Call For More Trump Impeachment Trials As Long As It Keeps Congress Occupied appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...