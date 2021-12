Ignorant Senator Shares New York Times Article Thinking It’s Real

February 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A U.S. Senator has made what some are calling "an embarrassing mistake" after he shared a New York Times article on Twitter, apparently unaware that The New York Times is a popular fake news site.

