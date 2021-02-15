People Who Moved To Texas From California Finally Feeling At Home Now That Power Is Out

February 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

AUSTIN, TX—Thousands of people who escaped the desolate wasteland of California have found new opportunities by moving to Texas. To help them feel right at home, even the weather is extending some Texas hospitality by knocking out power stations-- giving the former Californians a taste of the blackouts they're used to.

