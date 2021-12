Texans Forced To Cut Open Cattle With Lightsabers And Climb Inside For Warmth

February 15, 2021 | by Chris Future

HOUSTON, TX—Texans are struggling to keep warm amid a cold snap that has brought arctic temperatures to the region. Left with no other options, many Texans are being forced to cut open cattle with lightsabers and crawl inside to stay warm.

