Democrats Vow To Follow The Science Of Whichever Union Donates The Most Money

February 16, 2021 | by Chris Future

Washington, D.C.—Since opening his presidential campaign, Joe Biden has pledged to strictly follow the guidance of the nation’s scientists to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Press Secretary Jen Psaki reported that today, President Biden sat down with the top experts in the world to figure out which unions have the most money, and then unapologetically follow the scienceTM of those unions.

