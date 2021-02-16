The joke continues

February 16, 2021 | by Chris Future

A friend reminded me of this little tidbit from nine months ago.

Thanks to fine people like Tom Woods and many others, we know that this statement, in the esteemed publication, continues to prove to be TRUE.

However, we know that is NOT what is constantly hammered into our brains, often 2-3 times an hour on television, radio, web pages, billboards, and interruptions to the Muzak in supermarkets, waiting rooms, and more.

The incredible truth is repressed. Constantly. We really cannot attribute a single reason, or set of reasons, for this. We all have our suspicions. And we’ve heard many theories about why we are constantly being lied to. About something which could literally be a life-or-death matter.

Meanwhile, the media barrage of fearmongering continues. Consider this recent story: 98 Symptoms Coronavirus Patients Say They’ve Had | Eat This Not That Skimming down that list, they have symptoms that could be virtually any disease in history on this planet. It is as though they are desperate to persuade you that “YOU TOO MAY HAVE COVID-19!”

Which they probably are. For many reasons, not the least of which is a lust for power.

At the same time, Tom Woods had some pointed words a few days ago:

The number of cases in Los Angeles recently began to fall. Here’s the Los Angeles Times: “Scientists say that they can’t tease out which part of the order was most effective in turning the tide, but several leading public health experts agreed that the outdoor dining ban probably played a key role.” Considering that the outdoor dining ban was in existence for 44 days before the curve started to come down, I’m going with no. We’ve seen curves come down completely on their own in one place after another. In the Dakotas, a November spike led to restrictions in North Dakota and continued laissez-faire in South Dakota. The curves went up and then went back down at the same time. But man, these people are desperate, as usual, to take credit for things that are already happening.

Honestly, I have lost track of how many times everyone in South Dakota was supposed to catch the Beer Flu (and die) in the past year. After Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. After the Sturgis Rally. After tourists were encouraged – and businesses encouraged – to come to South Dakota: even to move there.

I understand the situation is very similar in Florida. There may be other states.

However more and more people are calling foul. Increasingly people are ignoring the demands, ignoring the dirty looks, tuning out the constant barrage of public service announcements telling us what wonderful people we are to social distance, wash our hands, wear masks, stay self-quarantined, and otherwise obey our lords and masters.

I am seeing it and hearing about it in more and more States and nations. The Southern Ute Nation in southwestern Colorado still has the giant electronic messages signs on the main highways entering their capital: the lockdown continues: mandatory wearing of masks, and more. Yet in the major supermarket in Ignacio, far more non-maskers than maskers are seen. The signs are there (outside of town and on the store’s doors). But very few people pay attention to them. (With the current weather conditions there you might wonder how many are wearing masks for warmth, not protection from nanodemons.)

Don’t get me wrong: the Beer Flu is real. It can kill people – and it can help other diseases and ailments of the body kill more people. There are obvious ways of spreading and catching it. Some can be prevented, but many cannot without creating sterile bubbles and implementing measures that give opportunity for the CCP Virus to sicken us. AND create other health problems, physical, mental, and spiritual. As with such past historical catastrophes, the “cure” is as bad or worse than the problem. Much worse in some cases: look at Prohibition, the War on Some Drugs, and the way the FedGov fought the Cold War, Poverty, and Discrimnation.

Is it no wonder that so many people are rejecting EVERYTHING coming from DC and their state capitols? Not just the obvious and possible lies, but EVERYTHING?

It is a joke – a hideous and nasty practical joke that demeans and harms everyone involved. And it, above all, is a killing joke: how many have died of the Wuhan Bat Flu – and of other diseases and conditions – that would not if truth were told and freedom and honor upheld? And in future months and years, that death toll will climb more and more.

And those laughing at the joke are those who will profit from those deaths and the things which cause them.



