Uh-Oh: This Man Thought He’d Be On The Right Side Of History, But Apparently People In The Future Think Sucking Babies’ Brains Out Is Bad

February 16, 2021 | by Chris Future

PORTLAND, OR—Jacob Schneider was a devoted progressive activist, fighting for all the marginalized groups he thought were worth fighting for. He was certain he was on the “right side of history” — up until he accidentally fell into a lake during a climate change protest and was frozen solid. When he was thawed out and revived hundreds of years later, he was horrified to find out that in the future they think sucking the brains out of a child is a bad thing.

The post Uh-Oh: This Man Thought He'd Be On The Right Side Of History, But Apparently People In The Future Think Sucking Babies' Brains Out Is Bad appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...