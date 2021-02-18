Biden Announces He Will Give Up Executive Orders For Lent

February 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Catholics across the country are giving things up for the Lent season, and Joe Biden is a really devout Catholic. He's so devout, in fact, that he's agreed to give up something near and dear to his heart for the 40 days of Lent: executive orders.

The post Biden Announces He Will Give Up Executive Orders For Lent appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...