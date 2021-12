‘Boy, We Sure Could Use Some Of That Global Warming About Now!’ Says Every Conservative Uncle In The Country

February 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—Reports from across the nation Thursday indicated that every conservative uncle in the whole country said, "Boy, we sure could use some of that global warming about now!" amid cold temperatures.

