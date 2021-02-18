‘Greetings Thrillseekers, Music Lovers, Conversationalists All Across The Fruited Plains,’ Booms Rush Limbaugh’s Voice Across Heaven’s PA System

February 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

HEAVEN—According to sources, the EIB southern command has been officially moved to an undisclosed location beyond the pearly gates of Heaven, where Rush Limbaugh's show has been renewed for an infinite number of seasons. In addition, Limbaugh has been granted access to Heaven's golden PA system where he will make the occasional announcement.

The post 'Greetings Thrillseekers, Music Lovers, Conversationalists All Across The Fruited Plains,' Booms Rush Limbaugh's Voice Across Heaven's PA System appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



