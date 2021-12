Tim Tebow Retires From Professional Baseball To Become Chick-Fil-A Employee

February 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Tim Tebow has announced that he is retiring from professional baseball to pursue other higher interests. Now he hopes to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Chick-fil-A employee.

The post Tim Tebow Retires From Professional Baseball To Become Chick-Fil-A Employee appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...